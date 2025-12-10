default-cbs-image
Deablo recorded six tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 37-9 loss to the Seahawks.

Deablo has posted 22 tackles (17 solo) over the last three games since returning from injury. Still, his tackle count overall this season has been low with just 5.1 per game, but he should remain an every-snap linebacker for the fantasy playoffs against the Buccaneers, Cardinals and Rams.

