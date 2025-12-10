Falcons' Divine Deablo: Registers six stops
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Deablo recorded six tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 37-9 loss to the Seahawks.
Deablo has posted 22 tackles (17 solo) over the last three games since returning from injury. Still, his tackle count overall this season has been low with just 5.1 per game, but he should remain an every-snap linebacker for the fantasy playoffs against the Buccaneers, Cardinals and Rams.
More News
-
Falcons' Divine Deablo: Eight stops in return to action•
-
Falcons' Divine Deablo: Taken off IR, cleared for Week 12•
-
Falcons' Divine Deablo: Progresses to full practice•
-
Falcons' Divine Deablo: Manages limited practice Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Divine Deablo: Returning to practice Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Divine Deablo: Could return Week 12•