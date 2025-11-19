Head coach Raheem Morris told reporters that Deablo (forearm) will be designated to return from the injured reserve list Wednesday, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

The 27-year-old has missed Atlanta's last four games due to a forearm injury, but Morris told reporters Wednesday that he's "hopeful" Deablo can return for the Week 12 divisional matchup against the Saints. He must still be added to the Falcons' active roster in order to suit up Sunday. Deablo would be a huge addition to the Falcons' defense, having recorded 24 total tackles, including 0.5 sacks, and four passes defensed in six games prior to injury.