The Falcons activated Deablo (forearm) off IR on Saturday and removed his injury designation for Sunday's tilt against New Orleans, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

Deablo landed on injured reserve Oct. 25 due to a fractured forearm. He missed the minimum four games and was able to return to full practice participation Thursday and Friday this week. Though Deablo was initially deemed questionable for Sunday's contest, that designation was removed upon his activation. He should thus return to a starting role at linebacker against New Orleans.