Deablo (forearm) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Deablo was cleared to return for Week 9 against the Bengals after missing the Falcons' two prior games due to a forearm injury. He may have aggravated the injury against Cincinnati, and he logged consecutive DNP's to end Week 10 prep. He hasn't been ruled out yet, but assuming Deablo doesn't play, then Harold Perkins would be the top candidate to start alongside Kendal Daniels at inside linebacker.