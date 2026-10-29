Deablo (forearm) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

Deablo injured his forearm during the Week 6 loss to the Bears, which ultimately kept him off the field for Sunday's win over the 49ers. The 28-year-old didn't practice Wednesday, and while he was limited Thursday, he likely has more hurdles to clear before suiting up Sunday versus Tampa Bay. If Deablo can't get out there in Week 8, Harold Perkins and Kendal Daniels (Achilles) could be in line for more snaps.