The Falcons agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Chark on Friday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Chark had a tryout with the Bears on Monday and then met with the Falcons to cap the week before finding his next home. In his only season with the Chargers in 2024, he was beset by injuries and made just eight appearances, including a wild-card loss at Houston, en route to five catches (on 14 targets) for 41 yards and one touchdown. The 28-year-old likely will be vying with Casey Washington, Jamal Agnew and Chris Blair, among others, for one of Atlanta's final WR spots as training camp and the preseason proceed.