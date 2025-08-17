Chark caught one of three passes for 11 yards during Friday's 23-20 preseason loss to the Titans.

After not catching a pass across 10 offensive snaps in Atlanta's preseason opener, Chark delivered another quiet performance in Week 2. Not only is the veteran not part of the expected roster lock group who've spent the first two exhibitions in street clothes, but he's also been outperformed by practice-squad guys like Chris Blair and Dylan Drummond. Despite plenty of experience and an injury to Darnell Mooney (shoulder), Chark is currently on the outskirts of the Falcons' initial 53-man roster, per Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site.