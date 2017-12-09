Poe had five tackles (two solo) and a sack in Thursday's win over the Saints.

The five tackles tie Poe's season high, and the sack brings his season total to 2.5. The 27-year-old continues to be a reliable anchor in the middle of the Falcons defense, but has limited IDP-value as he is consistently tasked with eating up double teams.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop