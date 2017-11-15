Falcons' Dontari Poe: Sack in win
Poe recorded four tackles (two solo) and one sack in Sunday's win over the Cowboys.
Poe now has reached the quarterback in two of the past three games. The defensive tackle is up to 20 tackles (12 solo), two pass defensed and 1.5 sacks on the year. He'll now be tasked with stuffing the Seahawks run game Monday night.
