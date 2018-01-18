Poe produced 39 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two pass breakups over 16 games in 2017

After making a name as a premier defensive tackle during his five years with the Chiefs, Poe bolted for Atlanta on a one-year deal this past offseason and fared well with his new team, finishing with positive marks as both a pass rusher and run defender per Pro Football Focus. However, his statistical production expectedly remained modest while playing along within the interior of the defensive line. His fantasy value in 2018 will certainly depend on what team he signs with, but it's unlikely Poe becomes much of an IDP factor given the nature of his position.