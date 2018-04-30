Falcons' Dontez Byrd: Signs contract with Falcons

Byrd signed an undrafted rookie contract with the Falcons on Sunday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Byrd walked on at Louisville in 2014, eventually earning a scholarship for his contributions on special teams. He transferred to Tennessee Tech in 2016, establishing a school record in receiving yards during his first year with the program. Byrd compiled 152 receptions, 1,936 yards and 13 touchdowns over two seasons as a wide receiver for the Golden Eagles.