London (groin) wasn't present for Thursday's practice and is expected to be listed as a non-participant on the Falcons' official injury report, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

London previously failed to practice Wednesday, so he'll likely need to get back on the field in some fashion Friday to put himself in position to play Sunday against the Vikings. If London ends up sitting out this weekend, wideouts Van Jefferson, Mack Hollins and KhaDarel Hodge as well as tight ends Kyle Pitts and Jonnu Smith could all be in store for more looks in the Taylor Heinicke-led passing game.