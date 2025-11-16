London (illness/back) is listed as active Sunday against the Panthers, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

London sat out Wednesday's practice due to an illness, and while he took part on a limited basis Thursday and Friday, a back issue was tacked on to the injury report after the first of those two sessions. A questionable designation ensued for the fourth-year pro, but Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Saturday evening that London was aiming to play Sunday, which now has been confirmed. After topping out at 55 yards receiving in a game through the first three contests of the campaign, London has been as reliable as any wide receiver in the NFL, accruing a 37-532-6 line on 58 targets over his last five appearances.