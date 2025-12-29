London (knee) is listed as active Monday against the Rams, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

London sat out Weeks 12-15 due to a sprained PCL in his left knee, and in his return to the lineup last Sunday at Arizona, he logged 53 of 77 offensive snaps (69 percent) en route to three catches (on eight targets) for 27 yards. Such a workload pales in comparison to his weekly snap shares of greater than 85 percent prior to the injury, but his target count in Week 16 was in line with his previous volume in the Falcons' passing game. Because London was listed as limited on all three Week 17 practice reports, he may not be ready for his previous workload, but he at least will be an available pass catcher for QB Kirk Cousins on Monday.