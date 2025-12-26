London (knee) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

London was also listed as limited on Thursday's estimated practice report, meaning Saturday will be his last opportunity to prove himself capable of handling full practice reps ahead of Monday Night Football against Los Angeles. The star wideout returned from a four-game absence versus Arizona in Week 16 but secured just three of eight targets for 27 yards. Tight end Kyle Pitts (knee) was added to Friday's injury report as a limited participant.