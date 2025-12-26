Falcons' Drake London: Another limited practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
London (knee) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
London was also listed as limited on Thursday's estimated practice report, meaning Saturday will be his last opportunity to prove himself capable of handling full practice reps ahead of Monday Night Football against Los Angeles. The star wideout returned from a four-game absence versus Arizona in Week 16 but secured just three of eight targets for 27 yards. Tight end Kyle Pitts (knee) was added to Friday's injury report as a limited participant.
More News
-
Falcons' Drake London: Listed as limited Thursday•
-
Falcons' Drake London: Struggles in Week 16 return•
-
Falcons' Drake London: Returning to action Sunday•
-
Falcons' Drake London: Remains likely to play Week 16•
-
Falcons' Drake London: Questionable, expected to play•
-
Falcons' Drake London: Another limited session•