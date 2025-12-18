London (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

London now has strung together back-to-back capped sessions this week as he seeks to put an end to a four-game absence due to a PCL sprain in his left knee. Friday's injury report will reveal if he has a chance to return to action Sunday at Arizona, and if TE Kyle Pitts, who showed up on Thursday's injury report as limited with a knee injury of his own, also has a designation for that contest.