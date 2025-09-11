London (shoulder) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Since injuring his shoulder late in the fourth quarter of Atlanta's Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers, London has operated with a cap on his practice reps. The same can be said for fellow WR Darnell Mooney (shoulder), leaving the pair just one more chance to get back to full participation Friday before the team potentially hands them designations ahead of Sunday's game at Minnesota. For what it's worth, coach Raheem Morris told McElhaney on Wednesday that he expects London to play, but "that's not saying he is."