London (groin) officially didn't practice Thursday, Amna Subhan of the Falcons' official site reports.

London's lack of activity comes as no surprise after he wasn't present for the media-access portion of Thursday's session, marking his second straight DNP. He thus has just one more chance to log some on-field work before the Falcons potentially make a ruling on his availability ahead of Sunday's contest against the Vikings. If London is limited or sidelined this weekend, it could mean more targets for Atlanta's tight ends and running backs considering the underwhelming options behind him on the depth chart (Van Jefferson, Mack Hollins, KhaDarel Hodge and Scotty Miller).