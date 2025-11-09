London caught six of eight targets for 104 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-25 overtime loss to the Colts. He added a two-point conversion.

No other Falcons pass catcher hauled in more than two passes or gained more than 38 yards, as London continues to be Michael Penix's only reliable downfield option. Sunday marked the fourth time in his last five games that London has topped 100 receiving yards, and he's up to six TDs in nine games, including four in the last two weeks. The fourth-year wideout will look to keep rolling in Week 11 against the Panthers, a team he's scored four touchdowns against in seven career meetings.