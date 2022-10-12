London (knee) wasn't listed on the Falcons' first Week 6 injury report released Wednesday, Scott Bair of the team's official site reports.
London was bothered late in the fourth quarter of this past Sunday's loss at Tampa Bay by a knee issue, which caused him to limp to the sideline at one point. He's managed to avoid the injury report entirely just three days later and thus should be ready to go for a Week 6 matchup with the 49ers, who have allowed the 13th-fewest receiving yards per game (148) but just two touchdowns to opposing wide receivers through five contests this season.
