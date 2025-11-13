London (illness) was present at practice Thursday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

One day removed from sitting out drills due an illness Wednesday, London was back on the practice field, though in what capacity will be revealed on the Falcons' second Week 11 injury report. Since the team's Week 5 bye, he's racked up 29 catches (on 48 targets) for 422 yards and five touchdowns in four appearances.