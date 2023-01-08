London (foot) returned to Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers, Scott Bair of the Falcons' official site reports.
London went to the locker room in the second quarter and was diagnosed with a foot injury, but he'll attempt to gut it out for the rest of Week 18 and build upon his 26-yard catch from the first half.
More News
-
Falcons' Drake London: Exits with foot injury•
-
Falcons' Drake London: Momentum stalled•
-
Falcons' Drake London: Falls just short of century mark•
-
Falcons' Drake London: Solid connection with Ridder•
-
Falcons' Drake London: Career-high 95 receiving yards•
-
Falcons' Drake London: Meager production in loss•