London failed to catch his only target during Sunday's 24-10 win over the Panthers.

London was a non-factor, as Atlanta leaned heavily on the run. Desmond Ridder attempted just 18 passes and was sacked four times. Kyle Pitts led the team with 44 receiving yards (two receptions), while Bijan Robinson paced the squad with six receptions (27 yards). London remains a huge part of the Falcons' offense moving forward, but fantasy managers should be aware that coach Arthur Smith isn't going to force-feed pass catchers if the running game is working like it was versus Carolina.