London caught eight of 10 targets for 110 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-27 win over the Commanders.

The fourth-year wideout didn't reach 60 receiving yards or find the end zone in the first three weeks of the season, but London broke out in Week 4, highlighting his performance with a five-yard TD reception from Michael Penix in the first quarter. London led the Falcons in targets -- no one else got more than five -- as well as catches and receiving yards, and he remains the unquestioned top option in the team's passing game headed into a Week 5 bye, ahead of a tough Week 6 battle against the Bills.