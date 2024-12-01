London secured nine of 16 targets for 86 yards and rushed once for minus-3 yards in the Falcons' 17-13 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

The Falcons' top pass catcher was treated as such Sunday, as London led the way in receptions and targets, with the latter figure also serving as a season high. However, the Chargers did a very effective job of keeping the speedy receiver in front of them, and he was notably the target on three of Kirk Cousins' four interceptions. London now boasts a 20-244-1 line over the last three games heading into a Week 14 road showdown against the Vikings.