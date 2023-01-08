London caught six of eight targets for 120 yards during Sunday's 30-17 win over Tampa Bay.

London briefly went to the locker in the second quarter with a foot injury, but he returned to the contest and finished with a career-high 120 receiving yards during his final game of the 2022 campaign. The rookie first-round pick finished the season strong and totaled 31 receptions on 48 targets for 428 yards over the final five games, including 333 of those yards coming in four contests with Desmond Ridder at the helm. The Falcons are expected to add more quarterback depth this offseason after the Marcus-Mariota experiment failed, but regardless of who's under center, London is expected to be Atlanta's top wideout next year.