London secured nine of 10 targets for 194 yards in the Falcons' 35-14 win over the Packers on Thursday.

London and Michael Penix got their first 2026 game together off to a very quiet start, but once the duo began clicking, they helped fuel the surprising road rout. Two of London's fourth-quarter catches accounted for 108 of his yards, the first a 68-yarder early in the period on which he appeared he could have scored but was caught from behind at the Packers' 16-yard line. London then struck again with just over five minutes remaining, recording a 40-yard grab where he ran away from a fallen defender to Green Bay's 13-yard line to set up the final touchdown of the night. The receiving yardage tally was a new career high for the 2022 first-round pick, while his nine receptions were his most since Week 9 of last season. London will take a 15-274-0 line into a Week 4 divisional road clash against the Saints on Monday, Oct. 5.