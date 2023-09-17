London caught six of seven targets for 67 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 25-24 win over the Packers.

After getting blanked in the season opener, London quickly got on the board in Week 2 with a screen pass on Atlanta's first offensive play. The 2022 first-round pick found a groove after that. London beat Jaire Alexander for 22 yards on a third-and-15 in the second quarter and got the better of the All-Pro cornerback again late in the first half, securing a three-yard touchdown with just 16 seconds left. The wideout also bested Alexander for 24 yards on the first play of Atlanta's game-winning drive. It was clearly a huge bounce-back performance for London, especially given his matchup, but fantasy managers have to be cognizant of the Falcons' run-heavy offense moving forward.