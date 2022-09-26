London caught three of six targets for 54 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 27-23 win over the Seahawks.

London failed to haul in any of his three first-quarter targets, but he got on the board with a 30-yard gain to start the second quarter. He wasn't targeted again until he secured a 14-yard, go-ahead touchdown at the end of the third quarter. The rookie first-round pick garnered a secondary role to Kyle Pitts, who led the team in targets, receptions and receiving yards after a quiet start to the season. However, London still garnered a sizable role and continues to exceed expectations to start his career. Through three games, London has caught 16 of 25 targets for 214 yards and two scores.