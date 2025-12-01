Coach Raheem Morris said Monday that London (knee) is now considered day-to-day and "certainly has a chance to play" next Sunday against the Seahawks, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

London has missed the previous two games with his sprained PCL, but it sounds like he could be nearing a return to the lineup. The 4-8 Falcons don't have much to play for these days, so rushing London back at less than 100 percent in what's become a lost season doesn't make a whole lot of sense. Morris, however, may be feeling the pressure to get some late-season wins, and London would certainly help the Falcons be competitive. Playing with Kirk Cousins and at less than 100 percent would knock London down the wide receiver rankings in fantasy.