Coach Arthur Smith didn't provide an update on London's (knee) health after Friday's preseason win at Detroit, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Prior to his early exit, London recorded a 24-yard catch and run, looking the part of a first-round pick. However, the rookie wide receiver had his right leg examined in the blue medical tent and eventually was ruled out with a knee injury. Bridget Condon of NFL Network later reported London was walking about the sideline and didn't seem to be dealing with anything too severe. Afterward, Smith relayed that the Falcons will have a better idea about London's injury Saturday, likely after he goes through a battery of tests to learn the precise diagnosis.