London (knee) is active for Sunday's game versus New Orleans, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Though the rookie first-round pick missed the Falcons' final two preseason games due to the knee injury and was limited in practice throughout the week, he'll be ready to take the field Sunday for his NFL debut. Despite missing ample time during his first camp with Atlanta, London enters the season listed atop the depth chart at receiver and is expected to fill a prominent role in a passing attack helmed by quarterback Marcus Mariota. London will be battling with last year's first-round pick, tight end Kyle Pitts, for status as Atlanta's No. 1 target.
