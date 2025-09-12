London (shoulder) and Darnell Mooney (shoulder) don't have injury designation for Sunday's game at Minnesota, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

London was injured in the fourth quarter of last week's loss to Tampa Bay, while Mooney missed the game due to an injury he'd been nursing since August. Both are now available to face a Minnesota defense that allowed a league-high 39.7 PPR points per game to wide receivers last year (albeit with the production driven by volume rather than efficiency).