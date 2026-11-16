Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that London was cleared of a concussion near the end of Sunday's 35-13 loss to the Chiefs, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

London was checked for a possible concussion in the fourth quarter of Week 10 action, but the evaluation wasn't completed before the game concluded. Prior to his exit, he posted his third 100-yard game (109, to be exact) of the campaign on six catches and a season-high 12 targets. London will continue to operate as the Falcons' No. 1 WR after a Week 11 bye in the team's next game Sunday, Nov. 29, at Minnesota.