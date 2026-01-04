London secured four of eight targets for 78 yards and a touchdown in the Falcons' 19-17 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Despite managing his ongoing knee issue, London set the pace for the Falcons in receiving yards on the afternoon while checking in second in both receptions and targets. The talented wideout also added his seventh touchdown catch of the season on a 15-yard grab with just over three minutes remaining in the first quarter. London was on pace for a career-best season before his injury cost him four games, but he still wrapped up his fourth campaign with a 68-919-7 line across 12 contests while averaging a career-high 13.5 yards per reception.