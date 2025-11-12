London didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

After being held out of the end zone through the first three games of the season, London has responded with TDs in four of his last five appearances on his way to a 37-532-6 line on 58 targets during that span. He's now dealing with an illness at the start of Week 11 prep, but he at least has two more practices this week to prove his health ahed of Sunday's contest against the Panthers.