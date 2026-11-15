London is being evaluated for a possible concussion during Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Before his departure late in the fourth quarter, London recorded six catches (on 12 targets) for 109 yards. If he's diagnosed with a concussion, he'll be subject to league protocol in order to gain clearance to play again, but the Falcons are on bye in Week 11, so he'll have plenty of time to recover for a Week 12 road matchup with the Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 29.