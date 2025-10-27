Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said Monday that London (hip) is day-to-day, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

Morris called both London and quarterback Michael Penix (knee) day-to-day in the wake of both players having missed Atlanta's 34-10 loss to the Dolphins in Week 8. Veteran backup quarterback Kirk Cousins looked ill-prepared to command the Falcons' offense without London on the field, finishing with just 173 passing yards with no touchdowns or interceptions despite facing off against a deeply flawed Miami secondary. Whether it ends up being Penix or Cousins under center on the road against New England on Sunday, it will bode well for Atlanta's aerial attack if London is able to retake the field alongside Darnell Mooney and TE Kyle Pitts. The star wideout was a late addition to the Week 8 injury report.