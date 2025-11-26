Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Wednesday that London (knee) is considered doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jets, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

London didn't practice in any capacity ahead of being ruled out for Week 12, and he looks on track to miss a second consecutive game. The star wideout is nursing a PCL sprain suffered during Atlanta's overtime loss to the Panthers in Week 11. London will still have three opportunities to return to practice in some capacity before Atlanta has to assign him an official injury designation for Sunday's game against New York, but any recovery progress made could speak more to his chances of returning Week 14 versus the Seahawks.