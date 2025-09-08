London (shoulder) is considered day-to-day due to a shoulder sprain, though he's set for further testing on the injury he suffered in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Buccaneers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Early reports on London's injury are encouraging, though further testing is needed to confirm the severity of the injury he suffered in the fourth quarter of Sunday's season-opening loss. The Falcons were already without Darnell Mooney (shoulder) against Tampa Bay, so they could be severely shorthanded at wide receiver against the Vikings in Week 2 if London's unable to suit up.