London (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

London hasn't played or practiced since suffering a PCL sprain during Week 11 action, with coach Raheem Morris continuing to refer to the wideout as "day-to-day" ahead of Thursday night's game against the Buccaneers. If London remains sidelined for the contest, Darnell Mooney, David Sills and Dylan Drummond would be in line to lead Atlanta's Week 15 WR corps.