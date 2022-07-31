London (ankle) made several highlight-worthy plays during Atlanta's training camp practice Saturday, Deen Worley of the Falcons' official site reports.
London broke his foot in October last year, which sidelined him for the remainder of his final campaign at USC. However, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft hasn't appeared limited at all during his offseason work with the Falcons. At 6-foot-4, London has the frame to be an elite red-zone threat, but his skill as a route runner makes him a potential No. 1 WR as a rookie. While the 22-year-old holds all the talent in the world, his fantasy production will be directly correlated to how well Marcus Mariota is able to do in his first year back as a starting quarterback.