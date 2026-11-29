London secured six of 10 targets for 108 yards in the Falcons' 28-14 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

London comfortably led the Falcons in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon, and his numbers were all the more noteworthy when factoring in Michael Penix threw for a modest 175 yards and was intercepted three times. London has furnished a combined 12-217-0 line over Atlanta's last two games sandwiched around a Week 11 bye, and he's now only 91 receiving yards short of his second career 1,000-yard season heading into a Week 13 home matchup against the Lions next Sunday.