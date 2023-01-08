London left Sunday's game against the Buccaneers due to a foot injury, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
According to McElhaney, London went to the locker room shortly before the Falcons deemed him questionable to return. If London is unable to do so, he'll finish Week 18 with one catch (on two targets) for 26 yards.
