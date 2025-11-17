London (knee) has been diagnosed with a sprained PCL and is expected to miss next Sunday's game against the Saints, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

London could also miss additional time beyond that contest. With Atlanta's top wideout looking doubtful for Week 12, there would be additional pressure on Darnell Mooney to turn his poor season around, while David Sills, KhaDarel Hodge and Carlos Washington might also see additional work. Falcons pass-catchers will also likely be working with Kirk Cousins after Michael Penix suffered a potentially season-ending knee injury in a Week 11 loss to the Panthers.