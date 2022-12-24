London caught seven of nine targets for 96 yards in Saturday's 17-9 loss to the Ravens.

For the second straight game, London showed impressive chemistry with fellow rookie Desmond Ridder as he led Atlanta in catches and receiving yards. London has posted a 14-166-0 line on 20 targets in two games with Ridder under center, giving the eighth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft upside and momentum heading into a Week 17 matchup with the Cardinals.