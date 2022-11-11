London brought in five of six targets for 38 yards and a touchdown in the Falcons' 25-15 loss to the Panthers on Thursday night.

The rookie found the end zone for the first time since Week 3 on a tough seven-yard grab between two defenders just past the midway point of the third quarter. London still couldn't clear the 40-yard mark, however, making it four consecutive games for the first-round selection under that modest threshold. London's upside is likely to be capped as long as Marcus Mariota remains in a starting role, but he'll hope to boost his numbers in a Week 11 matchup at home a week from Sunday against the inconsistent Bears defense.