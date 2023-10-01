London caught three of seven targets for 28 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-7 loss to the Jaguars.

After hauling in a 15-yard strike from Desmond Ridder on the Falcons' first possession of the second half, London very nearly caught a second score in the fourth quarter but couldn't get a second foot down at the back of the end zone. The second-year wideout only scored four TDs in 17 games as a rookie, so his red-zone usage early in 2023 is encouraging, but his target volume and the erratic play of Ridder has put a firm ceiling on London's fantasy value so far. He could have a hard time breaking out in Week 5 against a Texans defense that's been easier to beat on the ground than through the air.