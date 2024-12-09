London brought in five of 10 targets for 70 yards in the Falcons' 42-21 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

London had a solid but relatively unspectacular afternoon despite Kirk Cousins' 344-yard tally, finishing third in receiving yards behind Darnell Mooney and the surging Ray-Ray McCloud. The third-year wideout did finish second in targets, and he's now reached at least 70 receiving yards in three of the past four games while notching double-digit targets in each of those contests. London next takes aim at a vulnerable Raiders defense in a Week 15 road matchup on Monday night, Dec. 16.