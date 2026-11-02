London brought in one of six targets for eight yards in the Falcons' 16-0 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Michael Penix was picked off four times by the Buccaneers' defense throughout the rainy afternoon while completing only 33.3 percent of his passes, so London's near career-worst numbers were a bit more understandable in that context. The talented wideout had come into the day with at least 62 receiving yards in five straight contests, and he should have a chance to bounce back when the Falcons face off with the Bengals in Madrid next Sunday.